Today’s Wordle Answer (October 14th, 2022): Puzzle 482 Hints, Clues, and Solution

They’re really scraping the bottom with the Wordle answer today for October 14th, 2022.

But if you’re down to your last guess, once you pick your jaw up from the word featured in Puzzle 482 it’s time to take stock of your predicament.

There are a couple of tricky parts to today’s puzzle that make it particularly difficult, but it’s not an insurmountable task. First, at the start of the word is a relatively common prefix that has appeared in Wordle quite often - although not at all over the last month.

Then there’s the most difficult part of the word to guess: a repeated vowel. Repeated letters are always very tough to guess, since it’s so easy to focus on eliminating new letters with every fresh try. However, lucky for you it’s one of the most common repeated vowels, so that may even be enough information to get you over the edge.

If you’re still struggling, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for October 14th, 2022 to nudge you in the right direction. We’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last month to help you strategize if you’re finding it tough to think of your next guess.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s quite hard to define the word featured as today’s solution. You walk on it, but it’s not the ground, and it can also be above you in a tall building. But whatever the official definition, it’s still a word that everyone will know and even interact with on a daily basis.

To help you make some sense of things, here are a few Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 482 are:

The answer contains the same vowel twice in positions three and four

The first two letters represent Flerovium on the periodic table

The last letter is used in the US to rate films as unsuitable for persons under 17 without an accompanying adult

The word is a homophone (sounds the same but is spelled differently) to a word that referrers to a mark or blemish on something or a bad quality of someone

Previous Wordle Answers

While there are still thousands of words that are yet to appear in Wordle, it pays not to forget which have already been seen. Even though words are only ever used once - meaning these won’t come up again for a very long time - you can still get some ideas for letters and patterns of letters that you can work into your guessing. So if you’re stuck, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month.

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

Today’s Wordle Answer October 14th

The Wordle answer today is floor.

Floor is a word of Germanic origin with very similar analogues in both Old English and Middle English (“flor”). Because of its Germanic roots, there are also very similar words that refer to the same thing in a variety of European languages like German (“flur”), Dutch (“vloer”) and Swedish (“flor”).

The meaning of different levels of a building being multiple floors comes from the 16th Century, which is a full century on from when the word started also being used as a verb, like in the sentence “I floored the kitchen myself”.

Many metaphorical uses of floor have sprung up in the centuries since, such as “taking the floor to speak”, which is from the 1700s, to “floor it” in the 20th Century.

When the meaning of a word expands to explain sentiments through commonly understood metaphors, it’s called metaphorical extension in linguistics.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!