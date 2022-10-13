Today’s Wordle Answer (October 13th, 2022): Puzzle 481 Hints, Clues, and Solution

With all things being even, figuring out the Wordle answer today for October 13th, 2022, should be a simple task. But things aren’t always as egalitarian as they should be, are they?

While the word featured in Puzzle 481 is very normal in everyday conversation and everyone will be familiar with it, there are a couple of things which make it a lot more of a challenge in Wordle.

Firstly, it starts with a vowel. Players tend to go with consonant-first words most of the time, making it tricky to get the vowels in the right order without burning through your guesses too quickly.

Next, today’s word also includes just about the rarest letter in the English alphabet. But at least that means you know two letters straight away, even if it was hard to work out.

To help you get across the finish line and take home another victory, here are a few Wordle hints for October 13th, 2022, to kick-start your progress. If you’re in need of some more inspiration, we’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last month for your perusal.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle is a great leveller. Everyone has the same information at the start of the game, and all you have is your wit to work things out. However, right from your very first guess there’s a lot of luck involved - so no two games will ever be the same.

Here are some Wordle hints to help you stand out from the crowd and claim victory.

Your clues for Puzzle 481 are:

The answer contains two vowels in the first and fourth positions

The second and third letters always come up together in English

The last two letters spell out a shortening of the name Alexander

Previous Wordle Answers

Whether you’re yet to make a start or down to your final guess, still take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions for some inspiration. There are thousands of possible words yet to appear in Wordle, so none of these will come up again any time soon, but you can find similar letters and patterns that pop up relatively often. Even if you can’t glean much, at least you know some words to avoid!

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

Today’s Wordle Answer October 13th

The Wordle answer today is equal.

The English word “equal” first appeared around the 14th Century and is derived from the Latin word “aequalis”, which also referred to something being uniform, identical or equal.

One of the most interesting things about the modern word however is the inclusion of the strangest letter in the English alphabet, “Q”.

Q is based on the Greek letter “Koppa”, which could also be used to make a “k” or a “g” sound as well as the “kw-” we’d use “qu” for in English. But over time, possibly due to the influence of other languages, English more often used the letters “c”, “k”, or “g” to represent those sounds.

Therefore, you only ever see “q” together with “u” because these are the only instances where it hasn’t been superseded by a different letter.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!