Today’s Wordle Answer (October 12th, 2022): Puzzle 480 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Unless you’re a scientist, chemistry teacher, or just very clever, figuring out the Wordle answer today for October 12th, 2022, is going to be very difficult.

The word featured in Puzzle 480 is a niche technical term that only applies to a specific field of electrochemistry, which hardly seems fair in a casual word game, does it?

What’s more, it combines some of the most difficult things to guess in Wordle: a vowel at the start of the word, a double, non-sequential vowel, and a tough order of letters. With all that stacked against you, it’s no wonder you need a couple of clues.

Interestingly however, despite it being relatively rare, today’s double vowel has actually come up once before in Wordle within the last month. But with a budget of just six guesses to figure everything out, it’s still not going to be easy.

To help even the odds slightly, here are a few Wordle hints for October 12th, 2022, to point you in the right direction, as well as an updated list of recent solutions from the last 30 days to give you some ideas if you’re in need of some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

A sure-fire way to fail at Wordle is to focus too much on single letters in isolation. In a word, every letter is inextricably linked to the others and bonds together to form a whole. It’s less a question of being too positive or too negative, and more about having a holistic strategy to win.

Here are some Wordle hints to help you decide which route to take.

Your clues for Puzzle 480 are:

The answer contains three vowels in the first, second and fourth positions - two are the same letter

The first letter can be used as a first-person singular pronoun

The second and third letters spell out the opposite of “off”

The last three letters sound like a colloquial word for steal, or a small cut or notch in something

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re trying to think of your next guess, combining everything you’ve learned up to that point in the game into a real word can be very difficult indeed. If you need some help incorporating any tricky letters into a guess, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days. While none of them will come up again, they’re still great examples of how to combine letters in ways you might not have thought of.

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

Today’s Wordle Answer October 12th

The Wordle answer today is ionic.

Ionic describes something as being related to ions, which are atoms or molecules that are electrically charged due to the gain or loss of protons and electrons. Protons are positively charged, whereas electrons are negatively charged.

A cation is an ion with a positive charge - having more protons than electrons - while an anion is an ion with a negative charge that has more electrons than protons.

Compared to most words that appear in Wordle, ionic and ion itself are very recent, first appearing in the 1800s with advances in atomic research. They were introduced by the scientist Michael Faraday, whose name you might recognise from the famous Faraday cage.

Like a lot of scientific words, ion is derived from Greek. In Greek, “ion” is the gender neutral present tense word for “go”, and was used because ions move towards things that are oppositely charged.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!