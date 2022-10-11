Today’s Wordle Answer (October 11th, 2022): Puzzle 479 Hints, Clues, and Solution

I’m sure there’s a good reason for the Wordle answer today for October 11th, 2022, to be as difficult as it is - I just can’t think of it right now.

The hardest part about Puzzle 479 is a couple of rare consonants, including the first letter which has only come up once over the last month.

If you can focus on getting that and the vowels in the right place, hopefully you should be able to sound out the rest of the word. Doing that with just six guesses however, is much easier said than done.

So you can solve the conundrum and get on with your day, we have devised some helpful Wordle hints for October 11th, 2022, to give you a few clues, as well as updating our handy list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some ideas if you’re struggling.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re trying to narrow down possible letters in Wordle, every answer is a correct one in a sense - just some are more correct than others. But as you approach the end of your allotted guesses and have to start placing letters instead of just eliminating them, things can get a lot more difficult.

To keep your win streak looking healthy, take some inspiration from these Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 479 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and fourth positions

The first letter is in the second half of the alphabet and rhymes with bee, pea and tea

The last three letters spell out the name of something you peel off a yoghurt pot, press onto a tupperware box, or lift on a trash can

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month if you’re struggling to think of what to guess next. While words only ever appear once in Wordle, there are often similar letters and patterns and combinations of letters that come up more frequently than you might think.

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

Today’s Wordle Answer October 11th

The Wordle answer today is valid.

In the 1570s, what became the English word “valid” was borrowed from the French word “valide”, which meant “healthy, strong, or in good order”. The French word itself came from the Latin, “validus”, meaning strong, healthy or worthy.

Valid was originally a legal term in English, referring to something having force in law or being legally binding. However, as time went on, the meaning widened to refer to anything that was adequately supported by facts or was worthwhile.

The process of a word’s meaning becoming more far-reaching over time is called Semantic Generalization, and is a very common form of language change as speakers use old words to refer to new or unnamed concepts in terms that are generally understood.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!