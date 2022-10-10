Today’s Wordle Answer (October 10th, 2022): Puzzle 478 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for October 10th, 2022, is a pleasure to uncover - if you’re not down to your last guess already that is.

Hopefully, the word featured in Puzzle 478 is something you get to experience every day, or a reason you could give for playing Wordle, at least.

As usual, the difficulty here comes from some rare consonants, including one that hasn’t appeared at all in any slot over the last 30 days - a lesser spotted sight indeed. And while there are a couple of easier vowels to build around, words that start with a vowel are always likely to make you waste a guess or two since they’re not as common.

But once you’ve got those vowels in the right place with another letter or two, everything else should follow from there.

So you can make sense of things more easily, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints for October 10th, 2022, to give you a few clues, below. We’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle is supposed to be fun. But when you’re down to your last guess and the pressure’s on, there are few things more anxiety-inducing than losing your hard-earned win streak. When you do manage to claim victory right at the last though, it’s a real jubilant feeling.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you experience that for yourself.

Your clues for Puzzle 478 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the first and fourth positions

The first two letters are often used as an abbreviation for the language this page is written in

The last three letters spell out a word that’s a synonym of happiness

Previous Wordle Answers

When there are so many thousands of possible words and combinations of letters to choose from, it can be an intimidating task to even come up with a starting guess - let alone incorporate all of the things you learn as the game goes on. Check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month if you don’t know where to go next. You could get some ideas that never occurred to you before.

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

Today’s Wordle Answer October 10th

The Wordle answer today is enjoy.

The English word enjoy came into Middle English from the French word “enjoier”, which - as you might be able to guess - also referred to giving, receiving or experiencing the feeling of joy.

It’s original root was the Latin word “gaudere”, which meant rejoice.

Enjoy was first recorded in the 14th Century - that’s the 1300s to you and me - with the connotation of “enjoying the use of something” arising around 100 years later in the 15th Century.

