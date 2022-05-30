Today's Wordle Answer for May 31 (Puzzle 346) - Hints, clues, and solution

Finish off the month in style with today’s Wordle answer for May 31st.

Puzzle 346 is the last of the Spring season before we head into the hopefully sunny summer, but there’s one more brain-teaser to solve before then.

Your goal in Wordle is to reveal a hidden 5 letter word by guessing any that you can think of. Letters in your guess that turn orange appear in the target word, but need moving to a different position. Green letters are both in the right place and correct letters, so they provide great guidance on where to go next.

As well as the solution we’ve devised a few clues and some handy hints to help point you in the right direction without spoiling the game completely. Plus, we’ve also left a list of previous Wordle words so you know what’s already been said.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It doesn’t matter whether you have a fancy house or lots of land, everyone gets the same Wordle.

If you’re struggling to come up with the solution without any privilege, here are a couple of hints to help you out.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are not next to each other

The first three letters are often tagged onto “Spider” and “Bat” with super results

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below have been used in Wordle puzzles in the last couple of weeks. While they still might be good for eliminating letters from your working, they won’t come up again any time soon.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 31st

The Wordle answer today is manor.

Meaning stately home and not to be confused with minding one’s manners, the word manor apparently came into English from Latin and Anglo-Norman French, which isn’t surprising given the kind of houses William the Conqueror probably lived in post-1066.

Originally referring to a dwelling in general, manor has come to pretty much exclusively mean a big fancy house. This is an example of the linguistic phenomenon called Semantic Narrowing, where the meaning of a word gets more specific over time.

While the word is primarily used in the UK given its origins, some manor houses did make it over to the eastern United States. So you might have heard of them from there, but it’s more likely you’ve seen one in aristocratic British cultural exports like Pride and Prejudice or Bridgerton.

That’s one puzzle done for the day, but try out these Wordle alternatives.