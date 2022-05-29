Today's Wordle Answer for May 30 (Puzzle 345) - Hints, clues, and solution

As the US celebrates Memorial Day, solve puzzle 345 with today’s Wordle answer for May 30th.

We’ve had a run of very difficult solutions over the last few days, which has either been really fun to figure out or really frustrating based on how proud of your score streak you are.

Today continues the trend with a word I only knew because it was a location in an MMO I used to play in high school, so if you’re scratching your head, you’re probably not alone.

Like every day, Wordle is a guessing game where you throw out 5 letter words to piece together the target word. Green letters take you one step closer to the answer, since they both appear in the target and are in the right place. Orange letters however need to be reshuffled into the correct position.

As well as the solution we’ve come up with a few hopefully helpful hints and clues. Plus we’ve got a running list of old Wordles so you know what not to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wherever you’re solving Wordle, it would probably be more fun on an island paradise - whether you know the target word or not.

Unfortunately, not everyone can spend their days snorkelling around a coral reef however, so you will have to settle for these hints instead.

Your clues are:

The answer starts with a vowel and has another in the middle

The answer ends in a double letter

The last 4 letters spell out another word often seen on expensive American roads

Previous Wordle Answers

These words definitely won’t appear in your daily Wordle again, since they’ve been used within the last month. You could still guess them if you want to get rid of specific letters, but that’s all they’re good for.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 30th

The Wordle answer today is atoll.

An atoll is a circular coral reef that forms a ring of islands in the sea. They’re very beautiful if you’re into that sort of thing, and look a lot like an archetypal tropical island.

As mentioned above, the only reason I’ve even seen the word atoll is because of Ape Atoll, the location of the classic Monkey Madness quest in Old School Runescape, so you would be easily forgiven for not knowing it yourself.

The etymology of atoll is really cool. Most of the words used in Wordle come into English from French, Latin, or Greek, however, atoll apparently comes from the Malayalam language used in the southwestern Indian states of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep is an area off the western coast of India where, as you might expect, there are a lot of atolls. There are also early records of the word being used to refer to the popular Indian Ocean destination of the Maldives, which lie off the southern coast of Kerala.

