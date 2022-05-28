Today's Wordle Answer for May 29 (Puzzle 344) - Hints, clues, and solution

Sunday is a fun day when it comes to puzzles, so here is today’s Wordle answer for May 29th.

We’re coming up to the end of the month, but the Wordles aren’t getting any easier.

Like always, it’s a test of wit and vocabulary where you guess 5 letter words until you can figure out the hidden solution. Green letters are correct letters in the right place, while you will have to reshuffle orange letters to a different position.

To help out if you’re feeling frustrated, we’ve thought up some helpful clues and a couple of hints as well as dropped a list of old answers to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s easy to get bogged down when you’re struggling for guesses.

So to stop you from feeling like you’re up the creek without a paddle, here are a couple of subtle hints.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 3 vowels

The answer ends with 2 of the vowels next to each other

When you say the final letter and the last three letters out loud, they sound the same

Previous Wordle Answers

Since these words have been used in Wordle recently, it’s more than likely that they won’t appear again. They could still get rid of some letters and give you vital information, but they won’t come up as the solution..

Today’s Wordle Answer May 29th

The Wordle answer today is bayou.

Meaning a flat, swampy river, lake, or body of water in general, it will come as no surprise to residents of Louisiana and beyond that the word bayou has its roots in French.

Bayou was first recorded in American English in the late 1700s, a good while before the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, where America bought a huge part of the middle of the country from France.

If you’re not from the US, then you might have found this Wordle particularly tough to solve, since it’s a word that would have rarely come up outside books and movies.

However, since you’ve mastered this puzzle, why not try these Wordle alternatives.