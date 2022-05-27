Today's Wordle Answer for May 28 (Puzzle 343) - Hints, clues, and solution

Start your Memorial day weekend right with today’s Wordle answer for May 28th.

This Saturday we’re on puzzle number 343, and it’s another tricky one, especially if you’re in the US.

On your way to solving a Wordle, you need to guess 5 letter words to reveal the hidden target. Orange letters appear in the word, but need reshuffling into the right spot. Green letters both appear in the word and are already in the right place, providing a vital clue about what to guess next.

To stop you from getting stuck and losing your hard-earned streak, we’ve devised a couple of helpful hints and left a list of previous Wordle solutions so you know what’s appeared recently.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If today’s puzzle is giving you bad vibes, there’s no shame in looking up the answer.

Just move quietly and stealthily so no one notices, and I won’t tell them either. Here are a couple of hints to edge you closer to the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The vowel is in position 3

The answer is an irregular past tense word, which some people would find old-fashioned

Previous Wordle Answers

You can guess these words if you like, but they’ve been used in Wordle within the last month or so, meaning they definitely won’t show up again. They’re only good for eliminating possible letters, but at least you know what not to guess!

Today’s Wordle Answer May 28th

The Wordle answer today is crept.

Irregular past tense participles are going out of fashion these days, and a lot of people would ditch it and use something like “creeped” instead.

This is an example of a linguistic phenomenon called regularization, where through common usage irregular word forms are replaced with more typical ones - even if they’re not technically ‘correct’.

It’s a common occurrence not just with young and second-language learners, but native speakers as well.

Regularizing past tense words tends to be more common in American English, which is why this Wordle might have been more difficult if you’re from the US or learned - or should I say ‘learnt’ - US English.

