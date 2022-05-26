Today's Wordle Answer for May 27 (Puzzle 342) - Hints, clues, and solution

To get that Friday feeling started, here is today’s Wordle answer for May 27th, puzzle number 342.

It always feels like Wordle saves its best words for a Friday and this week is no exception - it’s a really tricky one that could easily leave you stumped.

On your way to guessing the 5 letter solution, you need to eliminate potential letters, rearranging ones that turn orange until they light up green. Orange letters appear in the target word but in a different position, whereas green letters are both in the target word and in the correct slot.

To nudge you towards your destination, we’ve cooked up some helpful hints and a couple of clues, plus we’ve also got an ever-growing list of previous solutions so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You’ll have to work hard to take home the crown of Wordle champion. Whether you’re well-spoken or more of a commoner, let’s hope your vocabulary is up to the task.

Below we’ve left a few hints fit for a princess, or just someone that really wants to solve Wordle (there might also be a couple above, if you’re lucky).

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

However, the answer contains the 1 of the vowels twice

The answer ends in a vowel

Previous Wordle Answers

These words definitely won’t appear in your daily Wordle again, since they’ve been used within the last month. You could still guess them if you want to get rid of specific letters, but that’s all they’re good for.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 27th

The Wordle answer today is tiara.

Double letter words can be difficult at the best of times, let alone when the letters aren’t next to each other and it’s a vowel.

Today, tiara is most commonly used to refer to a smaller, headband-like crown that sits on the front of someone’s head and is usually associated with women.

However, the etymology of the word tiara seems to be closely related to the similar word, “diadem”, which is an almost identical type of royal, jewelled headband.

Both apparently have roots in being used to refer to the symbolic crowns worn by Persian royalty, but tiara has links to Italian and crowns worn by the Pope, whereas diadem is from French.

