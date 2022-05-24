Today's Wordle Answer for May 25 (Puzzle 340) - Hints, clues, and solution

Avoid a mid-week muddle with today’s Wordle answer for Wednesday, May 25th.

The puzzle counter has ticked over to number 340, but there are still hundreds of Wordles to guess from a pool of thousands of potential words.

Your objective is to figure out the target 5 letter word by stretching your vocabulary to its limits. Correct letters in the correct position light up green, while correct letters that need reshuffling light up orange.

Once you see 5 sparkling green letters, that’s the Wordle solved. But to help, we’ve dreamed up a couple of clues, some handy hints and dropped a running list of previous answers so you know where to focus your ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Trust me, the hints below will definitely point you in the right direction. But remember to put in a good word for me and I might let you in on the secret.

Whether you’re short on guesses or just drawing a blank, these tips should help.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are next to each other in the answer

If you add “-er” to the answer, you get a more common word that gives you discounts

Previous Wordle Answers

These are all of the words that have been used in Wordle recently. While you can still use them to discount letters if you want, they definitely won’t pop up twice in quick succession.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 25th

The Wordle answer today is vouch.

The word vouch is a fun example of how words with a very specific meaning can come to have a metaphorical definition that overtakes the original understanding.

In Middle English, vouch first referred to the act of calling someone to court to show they had the right to something.

However, as time passed, because of that association it colloquially came to be used to mean that you could prove, or believed you could prove, the validity of something or someone outside of that legal context.

So by saying that you vouch for something, what you’re really saying is that you think it could back up what it’s promising in court.

