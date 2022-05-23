Today's Wordle Answer for May 24 (Puzzle 339) - Hints, clues, and solution

Get into the swing of things with today’s Wordle answer for Tuesday, May 24th.

Whether you’re short on guesses, or just can’t think of what to type in next, here are a few hints and a couple of clues, as well as the all-important solution to puzzle 339.

In Wordle, you’re trying to guess a 5 letter word from a possible list of thousands. Orange letters appear in your target word, but are in the wrong place and need to be reordered. Green letters however are already in the right place and provide vital information on how to proceed.

As well as the current brain-teaser, we’re adding to an ever-growing list of previous Wordle answers so you know what not to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If you’ve gone through all the greatest hits but none of your guesses seem to be right, here are a few Wordle hints to nudge you towards the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are not next to each other in the answer

The last three letters of the answer spell out another word for booty

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used in Wordle puzzles during the month of May. Since they won’t ever be used again, these are some guesses to avoid - unless you want to eliminate their letters of course.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 24th

The Wordle answer today is album.

The etymology of the word album is actually really fun, originating in Latin and meaning a white-painted writing tablet.

To be fancy, German scholars in the 1600s coined the phrase “album amicorum” - literally “book of friends” - to refer to the friendship books where they’d collect friend’s and teacher’s signatures and write letters and poems to each other.

It’s through that usage that the word came into English, and over time the phrase shortened so just the word album meant a collection of keepsakes and souvenirs. Then when home music records started to gain popularity, the meaning was colloquially stretched to include them because of how their packaging looked.

