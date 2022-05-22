Today's Wordle Answer for May 23 (Puzzle 338) - Hints, clues, and solution

To help fight off those Monday morning blues, here’s today’s Wordle answer for May 23.

Puzzle 338 is a tough one, but as well as the solution we’ve prepared some clues, a few handy hints, and a running list of words that have already been used so far.

As you guess 5 letter words in an effort to solve a Wordle, correct letters you figure out that are in the wrong position turn orange - meaning you need to switch them around to find the right spot. The right letters in the right spot turn green however, so it’s 5 green letters you’re aiming for.

One of the hardest parts of Wordle is just thinking of possible words to guess from the thousands of possibilities, but here’s some guidance on where to go next.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

The difference between success and failure in Wordle can swing on one good guess.

Getting a letter in the right place can open the door to whole new possibilities, but don’t let a creaky one put you off.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The second vowel is at the end of the word

The answer is also the name of a popular dating app

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used in Wordle puzzles over the last couple of weeks. They won't come up twice, but you can still guess them if you need some letter ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 23rd

The Wordle answer today is hinge.

Since pretty much every door has at least 2 hinges, you can probably even see one right now, but you could also use the word figuratively to describe something that’s important to the proper function of something else.

The word “hinge” comes from the middle English henge - you know, like Stonehenge - meaning to hang.

However, interestingly, the meaning of the word referring to a physical, mechanical hinge came into usage a couple of hundred years before the more abstract meaning. The first meaning was seen from the 1300s, whereas the second wasn’t used until around 1600.

