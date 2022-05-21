Today's Wordle Answer for May 22 (Puzzle 337) - Hints, clues, and solution

So you can get back to relaxing, here is today’s Wordle answer for Sunday, May 22.

Whether you’re having a lazy day, taking a break from work, or squeezing in some fun between chores, Wordle is the perfect distraction.

To win you need to guess 5 letter words until you find the correct answer. When you guess the right letters in the right place they turn green, whereas orange letters need reshuffling into the right spot.

Now that we’re hundreds of puzzles deep, many common words have already appeared as a solution. However, to help you figure out which of the thousands of remaining possibilities is the right one, we’ve started keeping a running list of previous Wordle answers so you know what’s already been said.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

There’s no cash on the line, but Wordle is still serious business.

Here’s a couple of hints to point you towards the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

Everyone wants the answer but never seems to have enough

If you take away 2 letters from the answer you only have ‘one’ left

Previous Wordle Answers

These are all the words that have been used in Wordle puzzles since the start of the month. Since the same word can’t appear twice, they’re only good for letter ideas, but at least you know what not to guess.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 22nd

The Wordle answer today is money.

Everyone knows what money is, even if they don’t know the true meaning of it.

Apparently the word “money” is derived from the latin word “moneta” which was associated with the Roman goddess Juno, whose temples money was minted in.

Eventually people came to refer to coins by that word and it eventually became “money” around the time of middle English.

If you need more wonderful word games to brighten up your Sunday, there are plenty more fun ones to find across the internet - try out these Wordle alternatives.