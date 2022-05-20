Today's Wordle Answer for May 21 (Puzzle 336) - Hints, clues, and solution

Start your weekend right with today’s Wordle answer for Saturday, May 21.

Puzzle 336 could be a tricky one, especially if you don’t start with one of the more popular beginning words, so to lend a hand we’ve thought of some hints and clues to get things moving.

As always, the goal of Wordle is to guess 5 letter words until all the letters are green. Green letters are correct guesses in the right position, while orange letters do appear in the solution, but are in the wrong place.

There are still thousands of possible words left to choose from, but we’ve also got a growing list of previous answers so you know what not to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You’ll have to fight to solve this puzzle, but don’t throw it all away just yet.

Here are a few hints to help point you in the right direction, before you check out the answer down below.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The anagram of this answer is the plural of a kind of fish you would keep in a pond

The last 4 letters of the answer spell out an expletive

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used in Wordle puzzles over the last couple of weeks. They won't come up twice, but you can still guess them if you need some letter ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 21st

The Wordle answer today is scrap.

Hopefully solving that puzzle didn’t leave you feeling too rubbish.

As well as a word for waste junk that can be recycled, scrap can also be used to describe a fight.

The etymology of the word scrap is actually really interesting, with both uses probably originating from the word “scrape”.

Scrap’s meaning of a small part of something or leftover comes from Old Norse, whereas the fighting meaning came about much later in the 17th century.

This puzzle might be done for today, but there are plenty more fun word games out there on the internet - try these Wordle alternatives.