Today's Wordle Answer for May 20 (Puzzle 335) - Hints, clues, and solution

Another weekday Wordle
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

Get that Friday feeling started with today’s Wordle answer for May 20.

We’re on puzzle 335 and this is the last time for a while the 5th day of the week will line up with a 5 at the end of the puzzle number.

Hopefully it’s a lucky omen as you try to guess 5 correct letters and turn the whole Wordle green. Green letters mean you’ve got the right letter in the right place, while orange letters are ones that do appear in the word but are in the wrong place.

Out of the thousands of possible solutions it can be tough to even narrow down a guess, so as well as the answer and a few hints and clues to get you started if you’re stuck, we’ve also got a running list of previous puzzles so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

On your way to a win-streak high score in Wordle, there were always going to be setbacks.

Try not to rage too hard however, as we’ve got a few handy hints to help you pull out a victory.

Your clues are:

  • Today’s answer contains 2 vowels
  • The vowels are not next to each other
  • The answer describes the readers of this website and you playing Wordle

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used in Wordle puzzles over the last couple of weeks. They won't come up twice, but you can still guess them if you need some letter ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 20th

The Wordle answer today is gamer.

While the most obvious definition is someone that loves playing video games, you could also use gamer as an adjective to say someone was “more game” than someone else; as in they were more willing to do something.

This reflects the dual usage of the suffix “-er” to both identify someone as belonging to a group, hobby or profession and to compare something to something else.

Interestingly, these different usages have slightly different etymologies, with the comparative adjective usage coming from middle and old English, whereas the noun usage also roots in old French and Latin.

This puzzle might be done for today, but there are plenty more fun word games out there on the internet - try these Wordle alternatives.

