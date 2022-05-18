Today's Wordle Answer for May 19 (Puzzle 334) - Hints, clues, and solution

Keep that guessing streak going with today’s Wordle answer for May 19, puzzle number 334.

To solve a Wordle puzzle you need to light up every letter in a 5 letter word green. Correct letters in the wrong position turn orange, so you need to guess again, but they give you a vital clue towards what the solution might be.

There are thousands of possible 5 letter words, so with only a few hundred down there’s plenty of road left to run.

As well as the answer and a few helpful hints to get you started if you’re stuck, we’ve also got a running list of previous puzzles so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

The problem facing you is clear, but sometimes when you try too hard you can look right through the Wordle answer staring you in the face.

Here are a few helpful hints so you don’t shatter your chances at getting a good score.

Your clues are:

Today’s answer contains 1 vowel

The vowel has only appeared in one of the last 5 Wordles

The answer ends in a double letter

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used in Wordle puzzles over the last couple of weeks. They won't come up twice, but you can still guess them if you need some letter ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 19th

The Wordle answer today is glass.

Despite appearing relatively often, double letter words always cause trouble in Wordle since you’re so focused on eliminating new letters.

Chalk up another win for players who use the common first guesses “crate” and “crane” though, since they got to start with the “a” in the correct position.

In British English, glass is one of the more common examples of a phonetic phenomenon called the “trap-bath split”. This is where English speakers in the northern parts of England use the short vowel sound found in the word “trap” where speakers from southern England would use a long one that sounds more like “ahhhh”.

The feature doesn’t really appear in American English, but you can hear something similar if you think about how some older people from the northeastern US would pronounce “aunt” - I’ve heard it on podcast reruns of the popular radio show Car Talk, for example.

