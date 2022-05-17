Today's Wordle Answer for May 18 (Puzzle 333) - Hints, clues, and solution

We’re onto puzzle number 333 on the third day of the week, Wednesday, May 18, but today’s Wordle answer won’t line up quite as neatly.

To guess the 5 letter solution you need to match up 5 green letters, rearranging orange letters that appear in the word but are in the wrong position along the way.

The only tool Wordle gives you to solve the puzzle is your own vocabulary so, as well as the answer, we’ve thought of a few clues and hidden a hint or two to nudge you in the right direction.

We’re also constantly adding to the list of previous solutions so you know what has already appeared recently and what not to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You will have to look long and hard for today’s Wordle answer, but some elbow grease should leave you with 5 shiny green letters.

Your clues are:

Today’s answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are next to each other in the answer

The last three letters belong to me and you

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have been used in Wordle puzzles over the last couple of weeks. They won't come up twice, but you can still guess them if you need some letter ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 18th

The Wordle answer today is scour.

Meaning to look hard for something or clean a surface with something coarse, hopefully you didn’t have to search your brain too hard for the right word.

Apparently scour also has an alternate veterinary meaning, referring to when cows, pigs and other livestock have diarrhoea.

When you consider this alongside the word scour’s roots in middle English words meaning “clean away” and “move quickly”, the resulting mental image is very, very gross.

Since a lot of people start Wordle with the word “crane” or “crate”, you were probably working with just one “c” in the beginning - and probably wasted a couple of guesses putting it at the end of the word or second to last to make a more common suffix.

