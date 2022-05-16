Today's Wordle Answer for May 17 (Puzzle 332) - Hints, clues, and solution

Tuesday has rolled around once again and you’re just in time to uncover today’s Wordle answer for May 17th.

Every day there’s a new 5 letter word to guess from a list of thousands. The right letters in the correct position turn green and give you vital information for your next guess. The right letters in the wrong position however, will turn orange and you will need to shuffle the pack more to solve the puzzle.

To aid you on your way to victory, as well as the solution we’ve also got an ever-expanding list of previous Wordle answers so you know what’s already passed.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s only human to struggle with the Wordle answer sometimes, but there’s no need to get existential.

To help you solve the puzzle so you can go on living your life, here are a few helpful hints.

Your clues are:

Today’s answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are next to each other in the answer

The answer is made up of a two letter word and a three letter suffix

Previous Wordle Answers

These are all the words that have been used in Wordle puzzles this past week. They definitely won't be used twice!

Today’s Wordle Answer May 17th

The Wordle answer today is being.

Although there are quite a lot of possibilities, once you got the suffix “ing”, you were probably almost at the solution.

”Being” is an interesting word in that it can be used as both a noun and a verb. As a noun it’s relatively straightforward, and is mostly used in relation to something being alive.

However, to “be” has more complex uses as a verb, where conjugations of “be” are examples of a “copula verb”. A copula verb joins the qualities expressed by an adjective in a sentence to the subject of that sentence.

For example in the sentence “Wordle is fun”, “is” - the third-person present tense version of “be” - ascribes the quality of fun to everyone’s preferred daily puzzle game.

Copula verbs can also be used to signal that two nouns in a sentence are the same thing. Like in the sentence “Wordle is my hobby”, “is” tells you that the subject, Wordle, and "my hobby" are the same thing.

