Today's Wordle Answer for May 16 (Puzzle 331) - Hints, clues, and solution

A new week means a new puzzle to solve, but today’s Wordle answer is a hard one.

On your way to those all-important 5 green letters, which means they are all in the right position, you will need to guess 5 letter words and rearrange any orange letters to solve the Wordle.

It’s not as easy as guessing any old jumble of letters though, sometimes the most difficult part of Wordle can be racking your vocabulary for a word that fits the available letters.

To help out, as well as the Wordle answer, we’ve also got a running list of previous solutions so you know what has already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You will have to dig deep to solve this Wordle, but root around in your brain long enough and you should come up with the answer.

Solutions like this one are never easy to guess, so these hints are a little easier to grasp.

Your clues are:

The answer today only has 1 vowel

However, that vowel appears in the answer twice, but not next to each other

You will love the consonants between the vowels

Previous Wordle Answers

These are all the words that have been used in Wordle puzzles this past week. They definitely won't be used twice!

Today’s Wordle Answer May 16th

The Wordle answer today is delve.

Meaning to dig underground or reach down into something, delve is a difficult word for a few reasons.

Double letter words are always really hard, especially if one of the letters is already green in your guesses, because you’re usually focusing on eliminating new letters.

But also, an “l” in the middle of the word can lead to you wasting a couple of guesses by putting it at the end of the word to create the common suffix “le”, or just trying it at the start of your guess.

If you’re still in the mood for more linguistic puzzles, try these Wordle alternatives.