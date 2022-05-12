Today's Wordle Answer for May 12 (Puzzle 327) - Hints, clues, and solution

You will need to think hard to get today’s Wordle answer, but we’re here to help.

It's May 12 and we're on puzzle number 327.

Wordle is one of those great guessing games that feel like they have a hint of strategy. As you guess words to solve the puzzle, correct letters in the correct place turn green, while correct letters in the wrong position turn orange.

Wrack your brain, grab a dictionary and try to remember everything you learned in English class to succeed. However, sometimes you need more than just a couple of clues.

As well as some hints, we’ve solved today’s Wordle answer below, as well as left a running list of previous solutions so you’re not wasting guesses.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

So you’ve thrown out your best guesses, but today’s Wordle still has you stuck?

Before you chuck it in, here are a couple of hints to help you complete the puzzle.

Your clues are:

The answer contains only 1 vowel

That vowel hasn’t been in any of the last 7 Wordles

The answer is in past tense

Previous Wordle Answers

These are all the words that have been used in Wordle puzzles this past week. They definitely won't be used twice!

#320 - Homer - May 5

#321 - Badge - May 6

#322 - Midst - May 7

#323 - Canny - May 8

#324 - Shine - May 9

#325 - Gecko - May 10

#326 - Farce - May 11

Today’s Wordle Answer May 12th

The Wordle answer today is slung.

The past tense of sling and synonym of throw, “slung” is not just a past tense word, but an irregular one at that.

Irregular verbs are a natural part of how languages develop over time, as different rules come in and out of use and are adopted or dropped by the majority of speakers.

Slung is an example of a “strong verb” which changes its vowel when conjugated to the past tense.

If you’re still hankering for some word guessing action, try these Wordle alternatives.