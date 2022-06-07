Today's Wordle Answer for June 8 (Puzzle 354) - Hints, clues, and solution

Wherever you’re playing, settle in for today’s Wordle answer for June 8th.

After a run of slightly easier solutions, Puzzle 354 is back on the trickier end of things and you will need to play tactically to guess correctly.

The goal of Wordle is to figure out the target 5 letter word with just 6 guesses, rearranging any orange letters - which are correct but in the wrong place - until they turn green. You will need a strong vocabulary to eliminate all of the possible letters in time, but with a little luck it’s possible.

To lend a hand we’ve thought of some clues and hints that allude to the answer without completely giving the game away, while also listing recent Wordles from the last month so you can easily see what’s been used.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

This Wordle has all the hallmarks of a tough puzzle. Just when you think you’ve figured out all the quirks, another guess sends you back to square one.

Here are a few hints to help you whittle things down to the key attributes.

Your clues are:

The answer is a double letter word

The repeated letter is a consonant at the start and end of the word

The first 4 letters sound like something you would rest your dinner on in front of the TV

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below have all appeared in Wordle recently, meaning they won't come up again any time soon. They are still good for eliminating letters if you're stuck, but they're best avoided.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer June 8th

The Wordle answer today is trait.

With the triple-whammy of a repeated letter that’s not a vowel or next to each other, you can be forgiven for struggling to puzzle that one out on your own. While we’ve now had 3 double letter words in a row, it’s much easier when you’re trying to guess something like a double “o” - and even then it’s never that simple.

A lot of words in English arrived at their now common definition through the process of metaphorical extension, where a word takes on new figurative meanings based on its original one. But the word trait is particularly obscure.

Arriving in English during the mid-1500s from French, trait originally meant the single lines that made up a drawing. Then over the next couple hundred years this was extended to mean the pieces that make up a person - closer to how we understand traits today.

Check out these Wordle alternatives if you’re still in the mood for word games.