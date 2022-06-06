Today's Wordle Answer for June 7 (Puzzle 353) - Hints, clues, and solution

Slip into your best puzzle-solving stance with today’s Wordle answer for June 7th.

Puzzle 353 is another brain-teaser, combining a couple of common traits that make Wordles harder to guess into one tricky twister.

As always, the object of the game is to reveal the hidden 5 letter word in just 6 guesses by throwing out the best words you can think of. Correct letters in the wrong position turn orange and need rearranging into the right spot. Green letters however both appear in the word and are already in the right place, giving you a strong hint on how to proceed.

On top of the solution, we’ve also come up with a considered collection of clues to jog your brain if you’re stuck, as well as left an updated list of recent Wordle answers so you know what’s already been said.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re stuck in Wordle, all it takes is one good idea to get the guesses gushing out again. But when there are so many words to choose from, the real task is narrowing things down from the ocean of possibilities.

To help keep your head above water, here are a few hints to push you in the right direction.

Your clues are:

The answer is a double letter word

The double letter is a vowel

Take the 2nd letter away from the answer and you get a 4 letter word that’s served at restaurants

Previous Wordle Answers

There are thousands of possible words to choose from in Wordle, but once one has been used, it won’t appear again. These are all of the words that have been used in recent Wordle puzzles, so you know what not to guess.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 7th

The Wordle answer today is flood.

Double letter words are always tricky to guess, especially when paired with the uncommon juxtaposition of “f” and “l”, so it would have been very easy to run out of guesses very quickly with this puzzle.

Obviously, humans have been dealing with floods for thousands of years, so as you might expect the word “flood” has roots in both early Old English as well as Proto-Germanic, the theoretical language that preceded English, Dutch, German, the Scandinavian languages and others.

However, like most words we use metaphorically today, there was a gap of hundreds of years between the first recorded use of flood referring to the physical phenomenon - which was before 1100 - and the figurative use meaning “lots of”, which wasn’t until the 1300s.

