Today’s Wordle Answer (June 29): Puzzle 375 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for June 29 is an awkward customer, so you’re forgiven for needing a little help.

The solution to Puzzle 375 is ungainly for a lot of reasons. It’s an uncommon word with not many vowels for a start, plus it combines infrequently appearing letters in ways you don’t see very often either.

At least there aren’t any repeated letters to contend with, however you could still have a tough time eliminating all of the thousands of possibilities in just 6 guesses. That’s all the wiggle room you have to uncover the target 5 letter word in Wordle, with the only green and orange letters to guide you. Orange letters need to be rearranged into the right positions, whereas green letters are already in the right spot.

To aid you in your search, we’ve left a list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month or so to hopefully give you a few ideas, as well as some thoughtful hints and clues to get you over the line if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Being down to your last guess in Wordle is an awkward situation, and one it’s hard to come out of gracefully. Sometimes even an inelegant solution can be the best course of action when you’re in a tight spot.

Here are a few discreet hints in case you’re feeling gauche.

Your clues are:

The answer only contains 1 vowel in the 2nd position

The last letter can sometimes fill in for a vowel in words that only use consonants

The first 4 letters spell out a work that means stare open-mouthed at something that rhymes with ‘walk’

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have already appeared in Wordle puzzles recently and won’t come up again. While they could be good for a few ideas when you’re stuck, these words are best avoided altogether.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 28

The Wordle answer today is gawky.

Meaning skinny, gangly, awkward and ungainly, gawky is most often used to describe those most unfortunate of beasts, teenagers.

But interestingly, there’s no real consensus one where the word comes from.

You would assume that it comes from the similar word, “gawk”, but there are actually earlier recorded uses of gawky - which comes from the mid-1700s, rather than the late 1700s where gawk was first seen.

One theory on the origins of gawky suggests that it could come from the early 18th century phrase “gawk hand”, which referred to someone’s less coordinated - usually left - hand. It’s thought that the “gawk” part could be derived from “Gaul”, an ancient region that included modern France, and that the phrase came into English from people rudely likening someone’s weaker hand to a ‘French hand’.

