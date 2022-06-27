Today’s Wordle Answer (June 28): Puzzle 374 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Try not to laugh at today’s Wordle answer for June 28, it’s a funny one, but not in the way that everyone understands.

The solution to puzzle 374 is definitely an uncommon word, but one that might be more familiar to French speakers, or anyone that’s learned a bit of conversational French at some point in their lives.

This means that it could be a tough word to guess for the majority of people however, despite having some more common features that should, on the face of it, be easier to work out.

With quirky words like this though it’s easy to run out of road when you have just 6 guesses to uncover the hidden target word. Every Wordle has a 5 letter solution, where you have to guess full words to figure out the answer. Correct letters that are already in the right place turn green, while you’ll have to reshuffle orange letters into the right spot.

To help you whittle down the possibilities, we’ve updated our running list of recent Wordles to give you a few ideas, as well as left a few subtle hints and clues to aid your guessing.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Different players react to a difficult Wordle solution in different ways: some people laugh, but others can only scratch their head in confusion. But really, having any sort of reaction to an online word game is funny in its own weird way.

Here are a few hints to hopefully tip you over the edge of victory.

Your clues are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel

The answer ends in a double consonant

The last 4 letters spell out something you might do to pastry, dice or the letter ‘R’

Previous Wordle Answers

While you might be able to glean a few ideas from the list below, every one of these words has appeared in a Wordle puzzle recently and won’t come up again. So even though you could use them to eliminate any letters you’re struggling with, they’re best avoided.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 28

The Wordle answer today is droll.

Meaning funny or amusing in an unusual way, like a dry or surreal comedian, droll is thought to be an anglicised version of the French word, drôle, which also means funny and peculiar.

Droll’s journey through French to get to its modern definition is an interesting one however. Apparently, it was originally used in Old French to refer to someone who lived a luxurious lifestyle, before coming to mean ‘a merry person’ in Middle French.

Then, probably due to the association of merrymaking with drunken antics - or perhaps because of the similar words ‘drol’ and ‘troll’ which meant fat little goblin or troll in Dutch and Norse - it picked up the negative connotation of buffoonery.

This is an example of the semantic change phenomenon Pejoration, where the meaning of a word becomes more negative over time.

Later the meaning was extended from referring to just a specific person to anything silly or amusing, which gave us the modern interpretation of droll.

