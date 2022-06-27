Today’s Wordle Answer (June 28): Puzzle 374 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (June 28): Puzzle 374 Hints, Clues, and SolutionAnother Wordle bites the dust
Try not to laugh at today’s Wordle answer for June 28, it’s a funny one, but not in the way that everyone understands.
The solution to puzzle 374 is definitely an uncommon word, but one that might be more familiar to French speakers, or anyone that’s learned a bit of conversational French at some point in their lives.
This means that it could be a tough word to guess for the majority of people however, despite having some more common features that should, on the face of it, be easier to work out.
With quirky words like this though it’s easy to run out of road when you have just 6 guesses to uncover the hidden target word. Every Wordle has a 5 letter solution, where you have to guess full words to figure out the answer. Correct letters that are already in the right place turn green, while you’ll have to reshuffle orange letters into the right spot.
To help you whittle down the possibilities, we’ve updated our running list of recent Wordles to give you a few ideas, as well as left a few subtle hints and clues to aid your guessing.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
Different players react to a difficult Wordle solution in different ways: some people laugh, but others can only scratch their head in confusion. But really, having any sort of reaction to an online word game is funny in its own weird way.
Here are a few hints to hopefully tip you over the edge of victory.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains just 1 vowel
- The answer ends in a double consonant
- The last 4 letters spell out something you might do to pastry, dice or the letter ‘R’
Previous Wordle Answers
While you might be able to glean a few ideas from the list below, every one of these words has appeared in a Wordle puzzle recently and won’t come up again. So even though you could use them to eliminate any letters you’re struggling with, they’re best avoided.
- #331 - Delve - May 16
- #332 - Being - May 17
- #333 - Scour - May 18
- #334 - Glass - May 19
- #335 - Gamer - May 20
- #336 - Scrap - May 21
- #337 - Money - May 22
- #338 - Hinge - May 23
- #339 - Album - May 24
- #340 - Vouch - May 25
- #341 - Asset - May 26
- #342 - Tiara - May 27
- #343 - Crept - May 28
- #344 - Bayou - May 29
- #345 - Atoll - May 30
- #346 - Manor - May 31
- #347 – Creak - June 1
- #348 – Showy - June 2
- #349 – Phase - June 3
- #350 – Froth - June 4
- #351 – Depth – June 5
- #352 – Gloom – June 6
- #353 – Flood – June 7
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
- #357 – Goose – June 11
- #358 – Float – June 12
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
- #371 – Beady – June 25
- #372 – Rusty – June 26
- #373 – Retro – June 27
Today’s Wordle Answer June 28
The Wordle answer today is droll.
Meaning funny or amusing in an unusual way, like a dry or surreal comedian, droll is thought to be an anglicised version of the French word, drôle, which also means funny and peculiar.
Droll’s journey through French to get to its modern definition is an interesting one however. Apparently, it was originally used in Old French to refer to someone who lived a luxurious lifestyle, before coming to mean ‘a merry person’ in Middle French.
Then, probably due to the association of merrymaking with drunken antics - or perhaps because of the similar words ‘drol’ and ‘troll’ which meant fat little goblin or troll in Dutch and Norse - it picked up the negative connotation of buffoonery.
This is an example of the semantic change phenomenon Pejoration, where the meaning of a word becomes more negative over time.
Later the meaning was extended from referring to just a specific person to anything silly or amusing, which gave us the modern interpretation of droll.
With your daily fix finished, why not try these Wordle alternatives?