Today’s Wordle Answer (June 26): Puzzle 372 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Keep your streak rolling with today’s Wordle answer for June 26.

Puzzle 372 features something that a lot of people will probably see every day, but it’s not a word we would use all that often. Everyone would easily call it to mind, and maybe even know its fancier chemical name, but that doesn’t mean it’s not difficult in Wordle.

Thanks to a couple of uncommon letters it could be tough to get to this word in the meagre 6 guesses you get to uncover the 5 letter Wordle solution. However, once you’ve found a couple of green letters - which are both correct and in the right place - you should be able to rearrange any excess orange letters and solve the puzzle.

To lend a hand we’ve thought of some hints, tips and clues, as well as left an updated list of recent Wordle words so you know what’s been used and what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Whether you play Wordle every day or just occasionally, a tough word can make it feel like you’re out of practice. To stop your confidence from corroding, it’s time to shake off the worry and make your next guess count.

Here are a few hints to take you closer to the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel

The word ends in a letter that can sometimes stand in for a vowel

The answer is commonly associated with nails, gates and being out of practice

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have already been used in the last few weeks in Wordle puzzles. While you could use them to eliminate a few rogue letters if you’re stuck, they’re best avoided since they won’t come up again.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 26

The Wordle answer today is rusty.

While its technical name is iron oxide, which is produced by a chemical reaction when untreated iron meets the oxygen in the air, the orange-brown stuff seen on metal surfaces everywhere is better known as rust.

Since humans have been working with metal for so long, rust is a very old word and has almost identical analogues in Middle and Old English.

There are also very similar words to rust in early Scandinavian languages, Old German and Old Dutch, so it's likely that there was a similar word in the theoretical Proto-Germanic language that preceded them all as well.

