Today’s Wordle Answer (June 25): Puzzle 371 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (June 25): Puzzle 371 Hints, Clues, and SolutionTake our Wordle for it
Today’s Wordle answer for June 25 takes a bit of working out, but should be simple enough once you’ve set your sights on it.
The solution to Puzzle 371 is more commonly used as part of a phrase than just as a word on its own so, while everybody will have heard it used before, it’s probably not the first word you reach for.
That makes it difficult to whittle down the possibilities as you edge closer to the 5 letter Wordle solution. You have just 6 guesses to turn all of the hidden letters green - meaning they’re both correct letters and in the right place in the word. There are also orange letters which need moving into a different slot in the word, but do appear in the answer.
To help you get to that point, we’ve come up with some valuable hints and instructive clues in case you’re stuck, as well as left a list of recent Wordle words so you know what’s already been used.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
If you’re observant, you can pick up patterns that appear over and over again in Wordle. But sometimes, even the most perceptive strategies can come up short.
Sometimes even the most keen-eyed players need a bit of assistance, so here are a few hints to help you solve the puzzle.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 2 different vowels
- The vowels are next to each other in positions 2 and 3
- The answer is almost always said with the word “eye” or “eyed”
Previous Wordle Answers
Here are all of the words that have appeared in Wordle puzzles over the last month or so. While they definitely won’t come up again as a solution, at least you know what to avoid or can grab a few ideas if you’re struggling.
- #331 - Delve - May 16
- #332 - Being - May 17
- #333 - Scour - May 18
- #334 - Glass - May 19
- #335 - Gamer - May 20
- #336 - Scrap - May 21
- #337 - Money - May 22
- #338 - Hinge - May 23
- #339 - Album - May 24
- #340 - Vouch - May 25
- #341 - Asset - May 26
- #342 - Tiara - May 27
- #343 - Crept - May 28
- #344 - Bayou - May 29
- #345 - Atoll - May 30
- #346 - Manor - May 31
- #347 – Creak - June 1
- #348 – Showy - June 2
- #349 – Phase - June 3
- #350 – Froth - June 4
- #351 – Depth – June 5
- #352 – Gloom – June 6
- #353 – Flood – June 7
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
- #357 – Goose – June 11
- #358 – Float – June 12
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
Today’s Wordle Answer June 25
The Wordle answer today is beady.
The etymology of beady is an interesting melding of both old and new. While the first recorded use of "beady" as an adjective relating to eyes was only in the 1800s, adding "-y" as a suffix to a word to get a new word actually goes back even before Old English.
Meaning "full of or characterized by" just like it does today, the suffix was originally "-ig" in Old English and has recorded uses from as far back as the 1200s.
Until tomorrow, here are a few Wordle alternatives to keep your vocabulary sharp.