Today’s Wordle Answer (June 23): Puzzle 369 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The nights might be getting darker but today’s Wordle answer for June 23 is still shining bright.

We’re onto Puzzle 369, but despite a ‘nice’ pattern in the numbers the solution could be a bit more of a challenge. With not many friendly vowels to rely on and a couple of uncommon consonants, it would be easy to rattle through all of your 6 guesses without learning very much.

But with our Wordle hints and clues to help you along, as well as a list of recent solutions so you know what to avoid, you should be able to prevail.

The key is finding green letters early. Green letters both appear in the target 5 letter word and are already in the right position. Orange letters however need to be reshuffled into the right place.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re down to your last guess in Wordle, it can feel like you’re teetering on the edge of failure. However, it’s better to think about it as being on the verge of victory.

To keep your streak alive, here are a few hints to push you over the precipice.

Your clues are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel

The vowel is in the middle of the word

The last 4 letters spell out what you would skate around in winter

Previous Wordle Answers

Each one of the following words has already been used recently in a Wordle puzzle over the last month. While you could mine this list for a few ideas if you’re stuck, the words won’t appear again so are best avoided.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 23

The Wordle answer today is brink.

The word brink had origins in both Middle German and Danish, where it had very close equivalents, before being recorded in English as early as the 1200s.

It originally meant the steep edge of a cliff face, large hill, or any other kind of precipice. However, today it’s more commonly used in a metaphoric sense to mean you’re on the edge of agreeing a deal, going to take the plunge and buy something expensive, or generally about to do something.

Coming to use a word metaphorically is a very common type of semantic change in English and, if you think about it, is something we use multiple times every day.

