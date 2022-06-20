Today's Wordle Answer for June 21 (Puzzle 367) - Hints, clues, and solution

Come check out today’s Wordle answer for June 21 and keep your streak going - for another 24 hours at least.

With the weekend fading into recent memory, puzzle 367 promises to test your vocabulary and detective abilities in equal measure, just like every other day.

We have seen a few of them in recent weeks, but the solution today features yet another word with connections to Old Norse and the Viking era. So once you have worked out the interesting prefix, hopefully things should slot into place.

However, you have just 6 guesses to figure out the hidden 5 letter word in Wordle, so you will have to be economical as you eliminate possible letters. Green letters you hit both appear in the word and are already in the right place, whereas orange letters need moving to a different spot.

As well as the Wordle answer we’ve drawn up a list of recent Wordle words from the last few weeks so you know what’s already been used. We’ve also thought of some hints and clues to help nudge you in the right direction.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

We’ve all been there. All of your friends have already solved today’s Wordle and they’re rubbing it in. They won’t be crowing and bragging for long however, because here are a few hints to take you a step closer to the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels and they are next to each other

The first 3 letters sound like a luminous word that rhymes with “though”

The last 3 letters spell out the main ingredient of porridge

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have appeared in Wordle over the last month and won’t come up again. While you could use them to get rid of excess letters if you’re stuck, you will have to look elsewhere to solve the puzzle.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 21

The Wordle answer today is gloat.

A lot of words in English have a relatively clear path through history to how we use them today. The etymology of gloat however is more complex, but we’re pretty sure it’s from Old Norse like many words with prefixes like “gl-”.

There are a couple of Old Norse words that gloat could come from, “glout”, which meant to “look attentively and pout”, or “glotta”, which meant to “smile scornfully with your teeth” .

It wasn’t until much, much later until gloat was recorded being used in a more modern sense. It was seen in the sense of “enjoy with malicious satisfaction” around the 1750s.

