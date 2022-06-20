Today's Wordle Answer for June 21 (Puzzle 367) - Hints, clues, and solution

Today's Wordle Answer for June 21 (Puzzle 367) - Hints, clues, and solutionStart the summer Wordles
Come check out today’s Wordle answer for June 21 and keep your streak going - for another 24 hours at least.
With the weekend fading into recent memory, puzzle 367 promises to test your vocabulary and detective abilities in equal measure, just like every other day.
We have seen a few of them in recent weeks, but the solution today features yet another word with connections to Old Norse and the Viking era. So once you have worked out the interesting prefix, hopefully things should slot into place.
However, you have just 6 guesses to figure out the hidden 5 letter word in Wordle, so you will have to be economical as you eliminate possible letters. Green letters you hit both appear in the word and are already in the right place, whereas orange letters need moving to a different spot.
As well as the Wordle answer we’ve drawn up a list of recent Wordle words from the last few weeks so you know what’s already been used. We’ve also thought of some hints and clues to help nudge you in the right direction.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
We’ve all been there. All of your friends have already solved today’s Wordle and they’re rubbing it in. They won’t be crowing and bragging for long however, because here are a few hints to take you a step closer to the solution.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 2 vowels and they are next to each other
- The first 3 letters sound like a luminous word that rhymes with “though”
- The last 3 letters spell out the main ingredient of porridge
Previous Wordle Answers
All of these words have appeared in Wordle over the last month and won’t come up again. While you could use them to get rid of excess letters if you’re stuck, you will have to look elsewhere to solve the puzzle.
- #331 - Delve - May 16
- #332 - Being - May 17
- #333 - Scour - May 18
- #334 - Glass - May 19
- #335 - Gamer - May 20
- #336 - Scrap - May 21
- #337 - Money - May 22
- #338 - Hinge - May 23
- #339 - Album - May 24
- #340 - Vouch - May 25
- #341 - Asset - May 26
- #342 - Tiara - May 27
- #343 - Crept - May 28
- #344 - Bayou - May 29
- #345 - Atoll - May 30
- #346 - Manor - May 31
- #347 – Creak - June 1
- #348 – Showy - June 2
- #349 – Phase - June 3
- #350 – Froth - June 4
- #351 – Depth – June 5
- #352 – Gloom – June 6
- #353 – Flood – June 7
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
- #357 – Goose – June 11
- #358 – Float – June 12
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
Today’s Wordle Answer June 21
The Wordle answer today is gloat.
A lot of words in English have a relatively clear path through history to how we use them today. The etymology of gloat however is more complex, but we’re pretty sure it’s from Old Norse like many words with prefixes like “gl-”.
There are a couple of Old Norse words that gloat could come from, “glout”, which meant to “look attentively and pout”, or “glotta”, which meant to “smile scornfully with your teeth” .
It wasn’t until much, much later until gloat was recorded being used in a more modern sense. It was seen in the sense of “enjoy with malicious satisfaction” around the 1750s.
Check out these Wordle alternatives to keep the word game fun going.