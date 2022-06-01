Today's Wordle Answer for June 2 (Puzzle 348) - Hints, clues, and solution

Ring in the start of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with today’s Wordle answer for June 2nd.

The solution to puzzle 348 is fit for royalty, or could be used to describe one of their golden carriages at least.

Wordle is a viral success of a word game where you guess 5 letter words on your way to figuring out the hidden target. When you pick out a correct letter in the right spot, it turns green. Orange letters need to be reshuffled however, since they do appear in the word but are in the wrong position.

As well as the answer we’ve come up with some hints and clues just in case it’s on the tip of your tongue. Then to help even further we’ve got a running list of recent Wordles so you know which words you can definitely discount.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It might not be fancy, but Wordle is as brilliant as it is simple. What it lacks in glitz it makes up for in satisfaction, but only if you can work out the solution in time.

As a slight helping hand we’ve come up with a couple of hints to aid your guessing below.

Your clues are:

The answer contains just 1 vowel

The vowel is in the middle position

The answer is a more common 4 letter word with a “-y” shoved on the end

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below have been used in Wordle puzzles in the last couple of weeks. While they still might be good for eliminating letters from your working, they won’t come up again any time soon.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 2nd

The Wordle answer today is showy.

While you would be forgiven for thinking it’s a modern addition, adding the suffix “-y” to words has actually been recorded since the 1200s and there was a similar suffix even added to nouns in Old English.

The etymology of the word show itself also has roots in Old and Middle English and has been in use for just as long as the suffix.

