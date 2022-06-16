Today’s Wordle Answer (June 17): Puzzle 363 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re stuck, get ready to solve the mystery with today’s Wordle answer for June 17.

As the week comes to a close we’re up to Puzzle 363, just 2 days before we hit an entire year of Wordle puzzles. Have you played them all, or are you just joining the fun?

For those first-timers, you have just 6 tries to guess the target 5 letter word in Wordle, where correct letters you find can light up in two ways: orange or green. Green letters are not only correct, but also in the right place in the target word too. Whereas orange letters need reshuffling before you can advance.

We’ve come up with some hints and clues to jog your brain without giving the game away completely - just in case you’re only a little bit stuck. Otherwise, as well as the solution we’ve dropped a list of recent Wordle words so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t settle on the best guess in Wordle, it’s easy to sit there puffing out your cheeks. But with a little assistance, even a small gust can topple the whole house of cards.

Here are a few hints to give you a boost!

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The answer is past tense word

The middle 3 letters spell out the opposite of ‘high’

Today’s Wordle Answer June 17

The Wordle answer today is blown.

While most people have probably heard blown used as the past tense of blow in reference to things like hand-blown glass, blow also has an archaic usage which means “to bloom or blossom”.

Despite not coming up very often in modern speech, there is still one common phrase that has roots in this original meaning: “full-blown”. So when you use that phrase, you’re really saying that something is fully bloomed.

Although most uses of blown come from the other meaning of blow - which was a separate word in Old English - full-blown is just one of the places where the other meaning survives.

