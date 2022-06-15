Today's Wordle Answer for June 16 (Puzzle 362) - Hints, clues, and solution

Step up to the challenge with today’s Wordle answer for June 16.

We’re onto puzzle 362 with just a few days left until Wordle’s anniversary. The solution to this one has some unusual letter placements, especially the vowels, but is at least a common word that everyone will have heard - which is more than can be said for some words recently.

Your job in Wordle is to guess the hidden 5 letter word in just 6 tries. The only extra information you get is when you hit on a correct letter it either turns orange or green. Green letters are already right where they need to be, whereas orange letters need to be moved into a different position.

To help you get all the letters in the right place, we’ve drawn up a list of recent Wordle answers from the last month so you know what’s already been used. Then we’ve also thought of some handy hints and clues to lend a hand if you’re struggling.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re getting enthusiastically stuck into this Wordle, try not to spill anything on your clothes. Maybe they should design a protective bib to catch all the coffee you slosh celebrating another victory.

To take you a few steps closer to the solution, here are some hints.

Your clues are:

The answer starts with a vowel and has another in position 4

The consonants are all within 4 letters of each other in the alphabet

The answer is worn by both a blacksmith and a chef

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have appeared in Wordle within the last month, so they won’t come up again. While you could use them to bolster your guesses if you’re stuck, they are only good for eliminating letters.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer June 16

The Wordle answer today is apron.

The etymology of apron involves one of the best word formation phenomena, where a word loses its beginning nasal sound because of how it sounds next to an indefinite article.

Originally, apron was pronounced something like ‘napron’ with the same meaning. But over time, the juxtaposition in the phrase ‘a napron’ eventually became ‘an apron’. This is called ‘Rebracketing’ and has happened in all sorts of common words.

Other examples include orange, umpire and the adder species of snake.

With another solid performance in the bag, why not try these Wordle alternatives?