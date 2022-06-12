Today’s Wordle Answer (June 13): Puzzle 359 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Start your week of word games off right with today’s Wordle answer for June 13.

Puzzle 359 features a few letters that appear in popular starting words like “crane”, but it has a few quirks that are sure to keep a lot of people still guessing.

You have just 6 chances to guess every piece of the target 5 letter word in Wordle, where any correct letters either turn green or orange. Green letters are the best, since they’re already in the right place, orange letters however need to be reshuffled into the correct spot.

To help you on your way to the solution, we’ve thought of some clues and left a couple of hints throughout the page, as well as drawing up a list of previous words that have already featured in Wordle recently.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re all out of guesses in Wordle, wouldn’t it be great if you could get a spare one from a friend or family member? Some might call it cheating, but you should think of it more as a gift.

Here are some hints to help you along, and not just because we’re feeling charitable.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

They are the same vowel repeated twice, but not next to each other

The first 3 letters spell out a word that means put on clothing, especially a hat or cape

Previous Wordle Answers

Over the last few weeks all of these words have been used in a Wordle puzzle. Since they won’t come up again it’s best to avoid them, but you could use a couple for ideas if you’re stuck.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 13

The Wordle answer today is donor.

Like a lot of words in English, donor is a heavily anglicised version of an Old French word that has its origins in Latin - “donneur” and “donatorem” respectively.

It has basically always meant the same thing, giving a gift, but today we would just as often use it to refer to a blood donor or organ donor.

This meaning wasn’t recorded until those technologies were invented closer to the 20th century, and is an example of metaphorical extension, where words take on figurative meanings related to their original use. You’re not actually giving blood as a gift to a specific person, but rather donating to the general reserve.

