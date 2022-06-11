Today’s Wordle Answer (June 12): Puzzle 358 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Tick off one item on your to-do list with today’s Wordle answer for June 12.

While it’s a more common word than most days, Puzzle 358 contains a few rarely seen letters that could easily leave you down to your last guess.

In Wordle you only have 6 guesses to work out each part of a 5 letter word that’s hidden from view. As you throw out potential words from thousands of possibilities, you find either orange letters which need moving into the right spot, or green ones that are already in the right position.

To help you get everything in the correct place, we’ve devised a couple of clues and left a few subtle hints to nudge you along. We’ve also updated our ever-growing list of recent solutions so you know what not to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle might be simple, but the best players still rise to the top. Sometimes it can feel like you’re relaxing in a placid pool, while other times it can feel like you’re adrift in a stormy ocean when you’re grasping for a guess.

To help bring you back into port, here are a few hints pointing towards today’s solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are next to each other in the word

The last 3 letters spell out the main ingredient in porridge

Previous Wordle Answers

These words have come up recently in Wordle and won’t be used twice. While you could use them for ideas if you’re stuck, avoid them if you want to save some guesses.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 12

The Wordle answer today is float.

Given humanity’s long relationship with boats, water and all things nautical, you can imagine that float is a particularly old word with very similar equivalents in both Middle and Old English.

It has recorded uses dating back before the 1100s being used as both a noun and a verb.

This doesn’t mean that a word can’t pick up new meanings over the centuries though. Anyone who has worked at a shop might be familiar with a “cash float” of change. While you can make one of mankind’s greatest inventions, the ice cream float, by mixing ice cream and cola.

