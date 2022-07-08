Today’s Wordle Answer (July 9): Puzzle 385 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Take a sneaky peek at today’s Wordle answer for July 9 and claim another victory.

While Puzzle 385 might be a quite a straightforward word for some, it contains a couple of lesser used letters, as well as an unusual vowel order that could lead to you burning through all of your guesses without making much progress.

There are thousands of possibilities after all, so there’s no shame in needing a clue or two and a few hints when solving a tough Wordle. Remember, your goal is to reveal all 5 green letters, rearranging any orange ones you find into the right spot to complete the word.

Alongside our helpful tips, we’ve also left an update list of recent Wordle solutions over the last month so you know what to avoid..

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle is as simple as it is brutal. Nothing can take the place of a good vocabulary when you’re trying to whittle down the available letters.

To ease the burden a little bit though, we’ve come up with some hints to help you spend your guesses wisely.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The 1st and 2nd letters are next to each other in the alphabet

The middle 3 letters spell out the name of a hot drink popular in the UK

Previous Wordle Answers

These words have all been used recently in a Wordle puzzle over the last month. While they definitely won’t come up again, you could still get a couple of ideas from what’s already appeared.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 9th

The Wordle answer today is stead.

The etymology of stead is relatively straightforward, with similar words with the same meanings found all the way back to Old English and in other Germanic languages that share the same Proto-Germanic root.

However, stead previously had many more meanings than it does today. Nowadays, it's mostly used in the figurative sense like in the phrase "in my stead". But before 1600, it could be used to mean a place or spot in general.

When a word's meaning gets more specific over time, this is an example of the semantic change phenomenon, Narrowing.

