Today’s Wordle Answer (July 8): Puzzle 384 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 8): Puzzle 384 Hints, Clues, and SolutionOne more Wordle
Check out today’s Wordle answer for July 8 and let out a victory cry.
Your goal in Wordle is to uncover the hidden 5 letter world in as few tries as possible, building up a steak over a number of days. Hit the maximum of 6 guesses however and it’s game over.
Since the only help you get is hitting on green and orange letters, we’ve come up with a few Wordle hints and clues to get you started if you’re stuck. As well, we’ve left a list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month so you know what to avoid.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
When you’re struggling with Wordle it’s tough not to shout at the screen, but I’ve always found it easier to sound out the letters in my guesses - whatever the volume.
Here are some handy hints to help you place some of the harder to guess letters, without just spelling out the solution.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 3 different vowels
- The vowels are in positions 2, 3 and 5
- The last 3 letters spell out the name of cold, hard water
Previous Wordle Answers
If you need some ideas, here’s a list of every Wordle solution from the last month. They definitely won’t come up twice, but could be good for eliminating some tricky letters.
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
- #357 – Goose – June 11
- #358 – Float – June 12
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
- #371 – Beady – June 25
- #372 – Rusty – June 26
- #373 – Retro – June 27
- #374 – Droll – June 28
- #375 – Gawky – June 29
- #376 – Hutch – June 30
- #377 – Pinto – July 1
- #378 – Egret – July 2
- #379 – Lilac – July 3
- #380 – Sever – July 4
- #381 – Field – July 5
- #382 – Fluff – July 6
- #383 – Agape – July 7
Today’s Wordle Answer July 8th
The Wordle answer today is voice.
Interestingly, the English word for voice comes from the Latin - "vox" - via the French "voix".
You might have been able to guess that, since we also use the Latin in a number of phrases like "vox populi", which means "voice of the people".
