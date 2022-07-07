If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today’s Wordle Answer (July 8): Puzzle 384 Hints, Clues, and Solution

One more Wordle
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

Check out today’s Wordle answer for July 8 and let out a victory cry.

The solution to Puzzle 834 involves a lot of vowels, a couple of uncommon letters and a lot of guesswork.

Your goal in Wordle is to uncover the hidden 5 letter world in as few tries as possible, building up a steak over a number of days. Hit the maximum of 6 guesses however and it’s game over.

Since the only help you get is hitting on green and orange letters, we’ve come up with a few Wordle hints and clues to get you started if you’re stuck. As well, we’ve left a list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re struggling with Wordle it’s tough not to shout at the screen, but I’ve always found it easier to sound out the letters in my guesses - whatever the volume.

Here are some handy hints to help you place some of the harder to guess letters, without just spelling out the solution.

Your clues are:

  • The answer contains 3 different vowels
  • The vowels are in positions 2, 3 and 5
  • The last 3 letters spell out the name of cold, hard water

Previous Wordle Answers

If you need some ideas, here’s a list of every Wordle solution from the last month. They definitely won’t come up twice, but could be good for eliminating some tricky letters.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 8th

The Wordle answer today is voice.

Interestingly, the English word for voice comes from the Latin - "vox" - via the French "voix".

You might have been able to guess that, since we also use the Latin in a number of phrases like "vox populi", which means "voice of the people".

