Today’s Wordle Answer (July 7): Puzzle 383 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Try to stop your jaw from hitting the floor when you see today’s Wordle answer for July 7.

Puzzle 383 is a really fun one to work out, featuring an unusual amount of vowels in weird places and a couple of lesser seen letters too. While vowels are generally easier to guess since most players try to eliminate them first, it can be tough to fit them in when they’re not where you expect or get repeated.

After all, you have just 6 guesses to whittle down the thousands of possible solutions in Wordle, where the only guidance you get from the game is from orange and green letters. Green letters are already in the right place, whereas orange letters on the other hand need to be moved again into the correct spot.

So you’re not struggling too hard, we’ve come up with some helpful hints and clues to nudge you in the right direction. Plus we’ve updated our running list of recent Wordle solutions to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

There are only two moods when you can’t solve a Wordle: open-mouthed shock that you couldn’t figure out such an easy word, or astonishment that they could ever use such an obscure word.

Either way, here are a few hints to set you up on the right path towards the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 3 vowels - but the first and second are the same letter repeated twice

The vowels are evenly spaced out in the word

The last 3 letters spell out a word used to group chimps, gorillas and orangutans

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck, maybe you can get some ideas from the list below. It features all of the recent Wordle solutions from the last month, so while they won’t come up again, at least you can get an idea of what’s been used.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 7th

The Wordle answer today is agape.

Apparently agape can be used in a biblical context to mean "the love between God and mankind", with origins in Greek before coming into English around the time of Paradise Lost in the mid-1600s.

However, the meaning of open-mouthed surprise has a completely different etymology despite coming into English around the same time. This meaning is an amalgamation of the word "gape" - which means open your mouth wide in Old English - and the prefix "a-", which when making an adverb means that someone is engaged in something.

So by combining "a-" and "gape" into "agape", you're saying "a person is engaged in opening their mouth widely".

