Today’s Wordle Answer (July 4): Puzzle 380 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Finish up your game and get back to celebrating Independence Day with today’s Wordle answer for July 4.

The solution to Puzzle 380 is very fitting for the occasion, given this Monday is when the US celebrates the declaration of its independence from Great Britain. While it’s quite a common word, and definitely one everyone will have heard, it features a couple of tricky letters which could easily give players difficulty.

Your objective, as always, is to unveil the hidden 5 letter word in just 6 guesses to solve the Wordle. The only clues you receive are any correct letters you find. Orange letters need to be moved into the right position, but sparkling green letters are already in the right place.

So you’re not completely on your own, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to make things a bit easier, while also updating our running list of recent solutions from the last month to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re hacking your way through the jungle of possible solutions in Wordle, be careful you don’t cut off something that could prove useful in the future. Maybe it would be easier to break things down into chunks?

Either way, here are a few hints to get you started!

Your clues are:

The answer contains the same vowel repeated twice

The consonants in the answer are evenly spaced out by vowels

The middle 3 letters spell out a word that means ‘the day before something’

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have already appeared in Wordle puzzles recently, so give them a wide berth. While you could get a couple of ideas from the list, they definitely won’t come up again!

Today’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer today is sever.

The etymology of sever is quite straightforward, coming almost directly from the latin word for separate, “separare”. However, the “p” sound changing to a “v” sound is an example of an interesting phonetic phenomenon called lenition.

This is where sounds get weaker over time and is common in modern pronunciations of words. More specifically, this is an example of spirantization where a plosive sound like “p” turns into a fricative sound. A couple of other examples of fricatives are “f” and “s”.

