Today’s Wordle Answer (July 31st, 2022): Puzzle 407 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer for today - July 31st, 2022 - is bursting out of its box, but that doesn’t make it any easier to guess.

Puzzle 407 is sure to get a lot of players excited. The most popular starting words in Wordle are “crate” and “crane”, and you didn’t hear it from me, but that means many players are going to be greeted with a lot of green or orange.

However, that could be something of a false friend. Even when you’ve got an idea of what letters you’re working with, you still have only 6 guesses to reshuffle them into the right spots. So when you’re still trying to uncover some tricky consonants, those chances can run out very quickly if you get complacent.

To make sure you can work things out in time, we’ve put together some Wordle hints for July 31st, 2022, to get you on the right track. We’ve also updated our list of recent Wordle solutions to give you a few ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When the going gets tough and you’re nearing the end of your race in Wordle, it pays to push through the pain and get your nose over the line - even if it’s just hard thinking and not lactic acid you’re dealing with.

Here are some Wordle hints for July 31st, 2022 to give you that last little push if you’re struggling.

Your clues for Puzzle 407 are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The first 4 letters spell out a synonym for stuffing something into a tight space

The last 3 letters spell out something you use to make a guitar loud

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have already appeared as a Wordle solution recently and won’t come up again. But while they’re best avoided, they could still give you some great ideas for eliminating difficult letters, or just a sense of the kind of words that come up.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 31st

The Wordle answer today is cramp.

First appearing in English around 1400, cramp has had very similar analogues in Germanic languages all the way back to Old High German, Frankish and earlier.

One such example is the Old French word “crampe” which meant the same thing as cramp does today.

However, like with many words that have metaphorical meanings, it wasn’t until much later that the idea of “cramped” would be applied to anything that squeezes or hinders something. This wasn’t seen until around the 1700s.

That’s another puzzle down, but there are still plenty more on the internet - try out these Wordle alternatives!