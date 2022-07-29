Today’s Wordle Answer (July 30th, 2022): Puzzle 406 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 30th, 2022, plays its cards close to its chest, but there are a few tells if you look hard enough.

The solution to puzzle 406 is a funny one, since it not only includes some tough consonants that don’t come around very often, but some repeated ones as well. However, once you pick out a few of the more difficult features, it’s probably one of the first word you would guess - even though it’s not that commonly used.

You have just 6 guesses to get yourself to that point though, and when there are so many consonants to sift through, it can be easy to focus on eliminating them all and discount any double letters.

To help you step up to the challenge, we’ve listed all of the recent solutions from the last month to give you some ideas, while we’ve also come up with some Wordle hints for July 30th, 2022, to give you a few clues.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

In a guessing game like Wordle, sometimes you’ve just got to fake it until you make it, pretending you’ve got something good when you’re really just trying to see what sticks. But with such little wiggle room, before you know it you can be in danger of losing your streak.

Here are some Wordle hints to help get you over the hill.

Your clues for Puzzle 406 are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The word ends with a double consonant

The first 3 letters spell out the color of the sky with a vowel missing

Previous Wordle Answers

Although words only ever come up once in Wordle, it’s still good to know what’s already been used. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month and incorporate them into your guessing.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 30th

The Wordle answer today is bluff.

Meaning either a steep cliff face or the act of trying to deceive an opponent, bluff is a very interesting word to look into.

Apparently, both definitions have roots in Dutch. The card-playing deception meaning probably comes from the Dutch word “bluffen”, which means brag or boast. Whereas the mountainous meaning more likely comes from the Dutch word “blaf”, which means flat, broad, or smooth.

When a word has two definitions from different etymologies that are spelled and pronounced the same way, this is called a homonym in linguistics. Other common examples include bank (like where you save money and the bank of a river) and bark (like tree bark and the noise a dog makes).

