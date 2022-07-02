Today’s Wordle Answer (July 3): Puzzle 379 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Once you’re done with today’s Wordle answer for July 3, hopefully you can get back out into the summer sunshine.

Puzzle 379 is a bit of a reprieve from the very difficult words we’ve had over the last couple of days, but could still be tricky thanks to its repeated use of an uncommon letter. However, at least it’s actually a word that most people will have heard used before, so that’s an improvement on some days.

With tough words though, it’s always good to focus on the basics and try to hit as many orange and green letters as possible. Green letters are the best since they’re already in the right place, while orange letters still need to be shuffled into the right place.

To ease the burden a little, we’ve also added a list of recent solutions so you know what not to guess, as well as some thoughtful hints and clues to make things a bit less hard.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Repeated letters can always cause problems in Wordle, especially when the letter itself doesn’t usually pop up much anyway. The solution today refers to a pretty, dainty flower and can also be used to describe the shade of its petals.

If you still need some more help slotting the different letters, here are a few more hints.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The vowels are in positions 2 and 4

The answer contains a repeated consonant in positions 1 and 3

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have come up recently in Wordle puzzles and won’t be used again any time soon. While there are still thousands of possibilities, you’re still better off avoiding these words.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 3

The Wordle answer today is lilac.

Around 1600, the word lilac was imported with the plant to western Europe from Turkiye. It wasn’t until closer to 1800 that the word was metaphorically extended to describe the shade of pinky purple.

Another common example of this happening with a plant is orange. Until the fruit was imported to England, there literally wasn’t a word for orange. Instead, things were referred to as red or yellow-red.

