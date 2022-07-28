Today’s Wordle Answer (July 29th, 2022): Puzzle 405 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re getting frustrated, calm down and come see today’s Wordle answer for July 29th, 2022.

Puzzle 405 is sure to cause some distress, and not just because it’s a difficult challenge. While it uses many common consonants and vowels - and is a relatively common word overall - the positioning of some of the letters could easily throw off even the most seasoned Wordle players.

Just because of their position in the alphabet, some of the letters will be towards the end of your process of elimination. So when you’ve only got 6 guesses to narrow things down, it’s very easy to get to your last guess without learning very much.

To help you rearrange the jumble into a gleaming green line of correct letters, we’ve left you a couple of clues and some Wordle hints for July 29th. What’s more, we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from the last month to give you a few ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

How do you deal with pressure in Wordle? Some people get angry, others get sad, but whatever the emotion, nothing but a good strategy can save your streak when you’re on your last guess with no clue what the solution is.

But don’t be dismayed, here are some Wordle hints to help set you back on the right track.

Your clues for Puzzle 405 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The vowels are in position 1 and position 4

The first 2 letters spell out the opposite of down, and the last 3 letters spell out a word that comes before ‘go’ in a race

Previous Wordle Answers

Out of the thousands of possibilities, words are only ever used once as a Wordle solution. To give you a few ideas and so you know what’s already come up, here’s a list of the recent puzzles from over the last month.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 29th

The Wordle answer today is upset.

Funnily enough the original meaning of upset is kind of backwards. When it was first recorded in the 1400s, it meant to set up or establish something rather than the sense of upset we have today.

It wasn’t until the 1800s when upset gained its modern connotations, when it overtook the now obsolete word, “overset”, which meant turn over, capsize or overpower.

It’s also from here that upset gets its most common, metaphoric definition of overturning a placid demeanour and being sad or angry from.

With that puzzle out of the way, it’s time to take on a new challenge with these Wordle alternatives!