Today’s Wordle Answer (July 28th, 2022): Puzzle 404 Hints, Clues, and Solution

When you’ve had enough, put your foot down and take a look at today’s Wordle answer for July 28th, 2022.

When the solution to Puzzle 404 is “not found”, it’s easy to get disheartened, but when you’re only working with a maximum of 6 guesses there’s more strategy involved than you might think.

While you’re not trying to narrow down many vowels this time, that only means there are more consonants to uncover. There are a couple of slightly less common ones in there that could throw you off, and the target word itself is a little unusual, so it might not be the first thing that comes to mind.

To make your task more manageable, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints and clues to help you stumble towards the solution. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from the last month to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

No matter how good your plan going into a Wordle is, it only takes a couple of unfortunate guesses to trample all over your ambitions of a good score. But rather than take your frustrations out by crushing something under your shoe, it’s always better to channel that into something productive.

To save your streak for another 24 hours, here are some Wordle hints to get your guessing started.

Your clues for Puzzle 404 are:

The answer contains 1 vowel in the middle position

The 1st and 2nd letters are next to each other in the alphabet, as are the 3rd and 5th

The middle letters spell out a man’s name associated with a cat and mouse duo, cruises, and thumbs

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions and take note of what to avoid. While you could use these words to eliminate any tough to remove letters, your best bet is to give them a wide berth. As always, words only ever appear once in Wordle, but there are still thousands more possibilities.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 28th

The Wordle answer today is stomp.

As you might expect, the word stomp is closely related to the word stamp. In fact, it’s a variant of stamp that was first recorded around 1800.

Stamp was originally recorded much earlier in the time of Middle English, and comes from the German verb “stampfen”, which means the same as it does in English.

Why the variant, stomp, first came about isn’t well known, but it could be due to a very common form of word formation: onomatopoeia. This is where a word mimics the sound of the thing it describes like “bang”. When you bring your foot down heavily on the floor, doesn’t it sound a bit like stomp?

