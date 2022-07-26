Today’s Wordle Answer (July 27th, 2022): Puzzle 403 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 27th, 2022, is a word to live your life by, and one most people will have heard used even if it’s not that common.

Puzzle 403 represents an interesting challenge. While the letters it uses are relatively common and come up frequently, the presence of what I like to call a ‘double-double’ with two sets of repeated letters complicates matters considerably.

Tripping up over one set of double letters is easy enough when you get over-fixated on removing all the consonants in the alphabet from your thinking. But once you’ve managed to decode one set, it’s even easier to immediately discount the letters you’ve already found again.

What’s more, you have to figure all of this out in just 6 guesses, lest your precious daily streak fizzle out into nothing. To make your task just that little bit easier, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints and clues to help out. Then we’ve also left a list of recently used Wordle solutions so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Whatever mantra you try to adhere to when solving Wordle, it can all go out the window when you’re down to your last guess. But just remind yourself of the task at hand and keep repeating it; they are words to live by.

To help you take on today’s challenge, here are some Wordle hints to nudge you in the right direction.

Your clues for Puzzle 403 are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

But they are the same letter repeated twice in positions 2 and 5

The word has a repeated consonant in positions 3 and 4

Previous Wordle Answers

Take some inspiration from what’s come before with this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the past month. While words only ever appear once in Wordle, you could still get a few ideas for eliminating difficult letters or at least an idea of what to avoid.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 27th

The Wordle answer today is motto.

The word motto first appeared in English in the 16th century, and is directly borrowed from Italian with roots in Latin. It was originally used to describe the words on a family’s heraldry, or ‘coat of arms’, but has been adapted in modern times to include little motivational sayings of conventional wisdom.

When a word is transferred wholesale from one language and used in another with the same meaning, this is called a “loan word” in Linguistics. It’s a more common phenomenon than you might think, with plenty of everyday examples in English.

There are obvious ones like “schadenfreude” and “kindergarten” or “faux pas” and “cafe” from German and French respectively, but did you know that guitar, tobacco and pyjamas are all loan words from French, Spanish and Indian?

