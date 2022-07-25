Today’s Wordle Answer (July 26th, 2022): Puzzle 402 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re in a tight spot, then today’s Wordle answer for July 26th, 2022, will help you wriggle out.

While Puzzle 402 might seem like a simple task on the face of things, it has more than a few features that could trip you up.

First off, it has a repeated consonant, which is already tough to whittle down in itself. Next, the vowel it does have is in an unusual place for a single vowel word. Finally, throw in a couple of uncommon letters and you’ve got a tricky puzzle that’s sure to trip up more than a few players.

What’s more, very common starting words will get you a green letter right from the off with this puzzle - but, given the repeated letter, this might prove to be a false friend that you discount from your thinking, however.

To help you make sense of it all, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints and clues to get you started, as well as updated our running list of recent solutions so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

As you edge closer to the maximum of 6 guesses in Wordle, it can feel as if the walls are moving in tighter and tighter. When you’re struggling to place vowels and just can’t narrow down the consonants, what seemed like an easy task moments ago now looks close to impossible.

But never fear, so you can loosen your belt and take in some breathing room, here are a few Wordle hints to get you on the right track towards the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The word has a repeated consonant in the 1st and 4th positions

The last 4 letters spell out a small unit of measurement that can also mean “move forward slightly”

Previous Wordle Answers

Cast your eyes over the list below if you’re stuck for ideas. These are all of the recent Wordle solutions over the last month. While they won’t come up again, you could still use them to eliminate tough letters, or just avoid them completely.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 26th

The Wordle answer today is cinch.

Either meaning an easy task or to tighten something with a belt, cinch comes from 19th century cowboys getting creative with the Spanish word “cincha”, which meant horse girdle (the strap that holds a saddle to a horse).

Both of the common meanings today come from this original equestrian notion of the word, either to hold something like a girdle around a horse’s belly or to be an easy and quick job to do like cinching the saddle of a horse.

