Today’s Wordle Answer (July 25th): Puzzle 401 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Before you run away to somewhere beautiful, take a look at today’s Wordle answer for July 25th, 2022.

We’re over the hump with Puzzle 401, but there are still thousands more possibilities before Wordle runs out of words. However, today’s challenge could be particularly tricky for a few reasons.

Double letters are always tough to crack, since once you get one green letter it’s very tempting to discount it from your thinking altogether. This is even more the case when you’re dealing with double vowels, because there’s a lot of pressure to narrow down the consonants quickly.

When you’ve only got a total of 6 guesses to work with, this makes it very easy to get down to your last chance without learning very much at all. To make your task just a little bit easier here’s a list of recent solutions to give you some ideas, as well as some handy Wordle hints and for clues for July 25th, 2022.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Even when you’re sure you’re correct, never get too wed to a single guess in Wordle. All it takes is one rogue consonant to send everything into a spin and leave your streak in tatters.

To save you from defeat and back on the path to victory, here are some Wordle hints to kick-start your thinking.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 3 vowels

2 of the vowels are the same letter repeated twice in the 1st and 5th position

The middle 3 letters spell out a word that means cut off a tree branch, or an arm in battle

Today’s Wordle Answer July 25th

The Wordle answer today is elope.

The word elope was first seen around 1600, and originally just meant to run away from something. It didn’t get its connotation of specifically running away to get married away from one’s family until much later in the 1800s.

Elope most likely entered English from Dutch, where “ontlopen” also meant run away. However, there’s some evidence of an old Anglo-French word, “aloper” which already meant “run away from home with one’s lover” as early as the 14th Century. They likely came from the same Dutch source, but it just shows how language can easily take different routes to end up in the same place.

