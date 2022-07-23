Today’s Wordle Answer (July 24th): Puzzle 400 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Celebrate the special milestone with today’s Wordle answer for July 24th, 2022.

We’ve got a super-strong word especially for Puzzle 400, but it’s not unbeatable.

Whether you’ve played all 400 Wordles or have picked up the habit recently, your goal is always the same. Guess 5 letter words to reveal the hidden target in as few guesses as possible, with a maximum of 6.

With thousands of possible words to pick from, it’s easy to get down to your last guess without learning very much. The only clues you get in-game are from correct letters that need reshuffling - which turn orange - and green letters that are already in the right place. But green letters don’t alert you to any double letters that might appear.

To help you make sense of things, we’ve also left a list of recent solutions so you know what’s already been used, as well as some Wordle hints and clues for July 24th, 2022.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

In Wordle, a strong start is vital for success. And once you’ve got a few letters in the right place, you’re well on your way to proving your vocabulary is the true authority.

To get you on a surer footing if you’re stuck, here are some Wordle hints to set you on the path towards success.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels that are evenly spaced by consonants

The first 3 letters often popped out of old-timey superheroes when they punched a villain

You might say the last 2 letters when you pause during speaking

Previous Wordle Answers

Your best bet is to avoid all of the words below, since they’ve already appeared as a Wordle solution recently. While you could use them for a few ideas if you’re stuck, each word is only ever used once.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 24th

The Wordle answer today is power.

Like the people and organisations in power, the word itself has gone through a lot of changes over the course of its use in English.

Power entered Middle English from Old French in the Medieval period around 1300, displacing the original Old English word of the same meaning, which was pronounced more like “anweald”.

Before French, the word has roots in Latin and is comparable to the modern French word “pouvoir”, which also means power.

At one time there was also an alternate British-style “-re” spelling of power, similar to “metre”, but it is now obsolete.

