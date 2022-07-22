Today’s Wordle Answer (July 23rd): Puzzle 399 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 23rd, 2022, is the second insectoid solution we’ve had in the last week, so get your magnifying glasses ready!

Most players will have had some kind of encounter with the animal referenced in Puzzle 399, whether it’s down by a lake or walking through a forest. Not many people would forget swarms of tiny, biting insects.

However, in Wordle, thanks to some uncommon consonants this word isn’t the easiest to work out, especially in just 6 guesses. So while your starting word might have grabbed you a couple of orange letters - or maybe even a green vowel - it’s very easy to get down to your last guess without knowing where to go next.

To ease the pain and set you back on the path to victory, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints and clues for July 23rd, 2022. Plus we’ve updated our list of recent solutions from the last month to help you remember what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

While they may be small, swarms of these tiny flies can really give you something to think about - just like a tough challenge in Wordle.

All it takes is a few wasted guesses chasing the wrong consonants and you’re staring down the barrel of defeat. Here are a few Wordle hints to help keep your streak intact for another day.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels in the 2nd and 5th positions

The first 3 letters spell out a Gen-Z insult for something being average or mediocre

The last 2 letters in reverse order spell out an abbreviation you would use when listing examples

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have already appeared in Wordle recently and won’t come up again. Despite that you could use a couple of them to eliminate any pesky letters you’re struggling with, or just avoid them completely.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 23rd

The Wordle answer today is midge.

Midge is a common name for lots of different kinds of small flies that are found all over the world. They’re different from mosquitos, but some kinds of midges are bloodsuckers, while others don’t bite and are just annoying to humans.

Like a lot of animals, midges have had a long relationship with humans and so their name has been very similar since the times of Old English - although it was pronounced more like “migg” at that time over 1000 years ago.

