Today’s Wordle Answer (July 21st): Puzzle 397 Hints, Clues, and Solution

You will have to squint hard to spot today’s Wordle answer for July 21st, 2022, before it darts away.

Puzzle 397 is truly a pest, combining a niche word from the animal kingdom with some tough consonants. However, at least there aren’t any double letters to deal with, and you’ve more than likely heard the word at some point - so it’s easier than some days.

You still have just 6 guesses to reveal the hidden word in Wordle, where your goal is for all 5 letters to light up as green as the animal today’s solution refers to. The only other clue you get in-game is from orange letters that still need to be moved into the right place.

So that you’re not on your own, we’ve updated our list of previous solutions so you know what to avoid, as well as thought of some handy Wordle hints for July 21st to get your guessing started.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

The solution today is the name of a bug which, even though it’s not a proper noun, still might not be the first thing your mind goes to when adjectives and verbs are more common.

It’s a frequent pest that causes damage to crops around the world, but if that’s not enough of a nudge for you, here are some more Wordle hints to get you on the right track.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The vowels are not next to each other in the word

The last 3 letters spell out the past tense version of the first word in a childhood game where you “seek”

Previous Wordle Answers

While these recent Wordle solutions won’t come up twice, it’s always good to know what’s already been used. You could get some ideas for eliminating difficult letters or save yourself a guess and avoid a word you were going to use.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 21st

The Wordle answer today is aphid.

Unlike most words that come up in Wordle that naturally occur over time, a lot of animal names are chosen by scientists and researchers.

This is the case with aphid, which was chosen by the Swedish botanist Carolus Linnaeus in the mid-1700s. Apparently, the term is linked to the Ancient Greek word “apheides”, which meant “unsparing” or “borrowing a lot”. This is supposedly meant to mirror aphids’ tendency to suck all of the sap from plants and decimate fields, which is why they’re such a renowned pest.

