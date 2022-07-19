Today’s Wordle Answer (July 20th): Puzzle 396 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 20th, 2022, is the latest in a very long line of brain-teasers that are brand-new every day.

Puzzle 396 is a really fun one, featuring a relatively niche word with some easy vowels, some more difficult consonants, and a repeated letter to make things a little bit trickier.

That’s a lot of nuance to master in just 6 guesses, but with some well-placed predictions it’s easy to come out on top. The only clues you get from Wordle are any orange and green letters you find.

While a few common starting words will net you a couple of orange letters today - which appear in the word but in a different slot to where you have guessed - and maybe even a green letter, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

To make your challenge more surmountable, we’ve come up with a couple of Wordle hints to get your brain going, as well as updated our running list of recent Wordle solutions to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When there’s a new Wordle solution every day, you would think it would be easy to keep things fresh. But after a while you start to notice predictable patterns as the same overused features come up again and again.

But while one thing that never gets worn out is a good strategy, you can always use some well-placed Wordle hints to nudge things along.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The last 4 letters sound like the opposite of left, but spelled differently

The first 3 letters can be used as a prefix to denote that something has 3 sides, points, or events

Today’s Wordle Answer July 20th

The Wordle answer today is trite.

Meaning cliched, unoriginal or overused, trite apparently comes from the Latin word, “tritus”, which used to mean “worn out”.

In modern English, we would use trite in a metaphorical sense rather than the tangible one expressed in Latin. Metaphorical extension, where a word takes on figurative connotations as well as practical ones, is a very common type of word meaning shift.

The development of the meanings of words over time is called Semantic Change. This is because Semantics is the area of Linguistics that deals with word meaning. Other types of change include the meaning of words getting more positive or negative, wider or narrower, or less intense as they’re used more frequently.

